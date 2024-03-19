Upstate Baseball Preview
Who: South Carolina 15-5 v. Upstate 14-7, Greenville, SC. Flour Field
Time/TV: 6:00 pm. Streaming on ESPN+. This is one of only a handful of games that you will need subscription to watch. ESPN+ does not come free with your cable subscription
Line: SC -315, Upstate +230.
Projected Starting Pitchers: Eddie Copper (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 2.00 ERA, 18 IP, 5 BB, 19Ks, .196 OBA v. Darin Kuskie (Fr. RHP) 0-0, 8.38 ERA, 9.2 IP, 11 BB, 13Ks, .243 OBA
Kuskie is a 6'3 righty out of Clarksburg, Maryland. He was a high strikeout guy at Damascus High School at 20.40 per nine innings. Kuskie's strikeout numbers are still solid, but walks have killed him with 11 in 9.2 innings. The freshman has been hit hard in all three of his starts. (Western Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and Tennessee Tech). He did pitch a scoreless .2 of an inning in a loss at Clemson. Kuskie is also susceptible to the long ball allowing three in his last 7.2 innings.
History: The Gamecocks have dominated the Spartans in the all-time series with a 15-1 lead. Upstate's only win came in 2022 in Columbia. This will be the third meeting in Greenville with Carolina winning 12-6 in 2016 and 19-1 last season.
Last Meeting: South Carolina bludgeoned the Spartans in Greenville last season scoring a combined 13 runs in the 2nd and 3rd inning. The Gamecocks won a tighter 7-2 in Columbia on April 11th. Dylan Brewer and Ethan Petry both hit solo home runs and Spartans walked in four runs between the 3rd and 4th innings. Mathew Becker earned the win for USC throwing two innings with two strikeouts and one walk. South Carolina allowed only four hits in the game.
Weather: Chilly but no rain. The temps will be in the 50s and could dip into the high 40s by the end of the game.
Meet the Spartans
Upstate was the preseason favorite to win the Big South. They have a very solid club with some impressive offensive numbers. The Spartans placed seven players on the All-Big South Preseason Team. (Two of which are starting pitchers that likely won't pitch tonight). Of the Spartans seven losses, three came in a season-opening sweep at the hands of Kentucky, and three more came in midweek losses at Clemson and Coastal Carolina. As a team, Upstate bats .322, good enough for 23rd nationally. The Spartans have 44 home runs, good enough for T7 nationally. The Spartans rank in the Top 25 of most major offensive categories including stolen bases with 40. This could be something to watch if Cole Messina gets a night off behind the dish.
The Spartans have six starters with OPS's over 1.079. Their team OPS is 1.007. The Spartans don't strike out at a high rate either with only 133 in 21 games played. Jace Rinehart’s .398 average leads Upstate while Troy Hamilton has a team-best nine home runs. Grant Sherrod has a team-high 29 RBIs.
Another aspect of this USC Upstate team that jumps off the page is that they are a veteran club with a lot of junior and seniors in their starting lineup. The Spartans feature five South Carolina natives on their roster. Upstate is led by former Gamecock letter winner (1992-1993) Mike McGuire. McGuire is in his fifth season at Upstate. The Spartans have had a winning record every year of McGuire tenure and have finished second in the Big South the last three season.
SEC Week 1 Results
#14 Alabama defeated #5 Tennessee 2-1 in a hard fought series.
#1 Arkansas easily swept Missouri by a combined score of 23-1.
#9 Vanderbilt swept #18 Auburn winning the first two games emphatically and holding on for the Sunday sweep.
#8 Florida won a very competitive series with Texas A&M 2-1.
Kentucky cooled the Georgia bats on Saturday and Sunday en route to sweeping the Bulldogs and scoring 37 runs in the process.
Are the Mississippi State Bulldogs back? It looked like in Starkville this past weekend as the Bulldogs defeated LSU 2-1, scoring 33 runs over the weekend.
And of course Ole Miss beat South Carolina 2-1.