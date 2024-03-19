Who: South Carolina 15-5 v. Upstate 14-7, Greenville, SC. Flour Field

Time/TV: 6:00 pm. Streaming on ESPN+. This is one of only a handful of games that you will need subscription to watch. ESPN+ does not come free with your cable subscription

Line: SC -315, Upstate +230.

Projected Starting Pitchers: Eddie Copper (Fr. RHP) 1-0, 2.00 ERA, 18 IP, 5 BB, 19Ks, .196 OBA v. Darin Kuskie (Fr. RHP) 0-0, 8.38 ERA, 9.2 IP, 11 BB, 13Ks, .243 OBA

Kuskie is a 6'3 righty out of Clarksburg, Maryland. He was a high strikeout guy at Damascus High School at 20.40 per nine innings. Kuskie's strikeout numbers are still solid, but walks have killed him with 11 in 9.2 innings. The freshman has been hit hard in all three of his starts. (Western Carolina, Coastal Carolina, and Tennessee Tech). He did pitch a scoreless .2 of an inning in a loss at Clemson. Kuskie is also susceptible to the long ball allowing three in his last 7.2 innings.

History: The Gamecocks have dominated the Spartans in the all-time series with a 15-1 lead. Upstate's only win came in 2022 in Columbia. This will be the third meeting in Greenville with Carolina winning 12-6 in 2016 and 19-1 last season.

Last Meeting: South Carolina bludgeoned the Spartans in Greenville last season scoring a combined 13 runs in the 2nd and 3rd inning. The Gamecocks won a tighter 7-2 in Columbia on April 11th. Dylan Brewer and Ethan Petry both hit solo home runs and Spartans walked in four runs between the 3rd and 4th innings. Mathew Becker earned the win for USC throwing two innings with two strikeouts and one walk. South Carolina allowed only four hits in the game.

Weather: Chilly but no rain. The temps will be in the 50s and could dip into the high 40s by the end of the game.