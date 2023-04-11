Who: #6 South Carolina (28-4) vs USC Upstate (22-11) at Founders Park, Columbia. Time/TV: 7:00 pm streaming on SEC Network+. Projected Starting Pitchers: Matthew Becker (So. LHP) 2-0, 3.44 ERA, 18.1 IP, 10 BB, 26Ks, .225 OBA. vs. Caleb Costa (Fr. RHP) 0-0, 5.79 ERA, 9.1 IP, 6 BB, 12Ks, .278 OBA. Costa is a freshman from Charleston. He pitched 1.2 innings against the Gamecocks on March 8th, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Costa pitched two innings of scoreless baseball in his first start against Western Carolina last week. History: The Gamecocks have a 14-1 series advantage on USC Upstate heading into Tuesday’s game, but Upstate won the last meeting in Columbia. Last Meeting: The two teams played in Fluor Field on March 8, earlier this season with Carolina winning 19-1. Gavin Casas drove in five runs in the win while Cole Messina was 4-for-6 at the plate and Ethan Petry drove in three runs.

Scouting the Spartans

South Carolina hammered the Spartans just over a month ago. There isn't a lot of new information or scouting on the Spartans since the March 8th meeting. Upstate has gone 15-4 since they were pasted by the Gamecocks at Flour Field. None of those wins have come over Power 5 opponents. Upstate is currently 8-1 in the Big South and trails only 14th ranked Campbell. The Spartans currently have an RPI of 98, which would count as another Quad 2 win for the Gamecocks should they prevail.

The Remaining Midweek

The Gamecocks will play four more midweek contests after Tuesday night. Next Tuesday night they'll host Charleston Southern (RPI 102). Carolina will get the following midweek off for final exams, between home weekend series with Florida and Auburn. The Gamecocks then make the return trip to Winthrop (RPI 121), before North Florida (RPI 183) and Charlotte (RPI 64). The good news is that none of the Gamecocks five remaining midweek opponents have RPI's that would severely damages the Carolina's resume should they drop one. While the conference weekend slate is still more important, Mark Kingston does not midweek losses to hurt a hosting, or national seed, resume. Assuming the Gamecocks make it the postseason healthy, they would be tough out for anyone to come into Founders Park and end their season.

Another Award for Ethan Petry

Petry, who has been named SEC Freshman of the Week three times this season, earned SEC Player of the Week after another huge week at the plate, highlighted by Thursday night's performance where he hit two home runs and drove in eight in Carolina’s 13-5 win over LSU. Petry hit a two-run home run off LSU’s Paul Skenes, the first off the LSU pitcher this season, and added a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning. Petry’s eight runs are the most by a Gamecock since Adam Mathews drove in eight against College of Charleston in 2011. Petry had a single, walked and scored a run in the 5-0 win over North Carolina on Tuesday and had an RBI with a single and run scored in Friday’s game against LSU. Petry currently is tied for the SEC lead with 51 RBI to go along with 15 home runs and a .442 batting average. Petry also was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, his second honor of the year from that publication.

Prediction: Carolina will be ready to play after the last two innings of the LSU series. It won't be 19-1, but the Cocks win comfortably. 10-3 Gamecocks.