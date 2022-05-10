Upstate Preview

History: SC leads 11-0. The last meeting between these two schools wasn't decided until the bottom of the 9th when Johan Beamon walked Carolina off for a 1-0 win in 2019. South Carolina is looking for their first win of 2022 against an opponent from the Palmetto State not named Winthrop.

Carolina enters the day at #67 in the RPI. Upstate is #110. A win tonight is not going to move the needle much for the Gamecocks, although there is a chance that Upstate could move into the top 100 before the end of the season. Carolina's next two opponents have raised their stock considerably over the last month, Kentucky is now at #58 and Charlotte is #83. The Gamecocks have 1 winning streak of 5 games or more this season, (February and March wins over UNC Greensboro, Winthrop, George Washington, and App State). They are going to need another such streak to keep their season alive.

The freshman righty has rebounded nicely from his poor college debut against PC on March 29. Since that game Jones has pitched 10.1 innings and has allowed only 1 run on 9 hits, 1 walk, and 7 strikeouts. Mostly importantly, the Gamecocks have won the last 4 of Jones starts. Jones has also continued to pitch deeper into games having thrown more pitches in every consecutive start than the one before. This is vital to the short-staffed Gamecock bullpen.

Upstate has an impressive record but they have feasted on the bottom of the barrel teams. 25 of Upstate's 30 wins have come against teams in the bottom 100 of the RPI. The Spartans two best wins this season have come against Boston College and Xavier. Neither of those teams are expected to make the postseason.

The Spartans have a familiar face to Gamecock fans. Graduate transfer Noah Myers is having a solid season in Spartanburg. The ex-Gamecock is hitting .313 with a team high 8 home runs. He has not committed an error in the Spartan outfield all season. He is joined by four other Spartan starters hitting over .300, with 5th-year Senior Devin Buckner leading Upstate with an average of .344. The Spartans are hitting .302 as a team.

Upstate's pitching staff has not been very good this season with an ERA of 5.90 against a relatively soft schedule. The Spartans have given up 39 runs in their last 4 midweek games. (Clemson, College of Charleston, Gardner Webb, and Western Carolina).