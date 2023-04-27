We were pretty certain the University of South Carolina would add to its national championship trophy case during the 2022-2023 academic year. Thus far, that hasn't happened, but there are still several teams with a strong chance. Today we are going to take a look at the year of all of Carolina's spring sports teams. The Gamecocks compete in four spring sports amongst their men's programs and six in their women's programs. Below is an update on the men's programs first.

Baseball

GamecockScoop has covered Mark Kingston and his team's historical run from the beginning. If you've been following along you know that the Gamecocks are 34-6 and 13-4 in the SEC with a #3 national ranking. South Carolina currently has the fourth best CWS Championship odds at +1200, a number that gets lower each week. Instead of recapping the Gamecocks' incredible first forty games, here is quick peak at our projections for regional hosts. The NCAA currently seeds teams 1-16. That eliminates tired geographic based Super Regionals matchups like South Carolina v. UNC/Clemson and Florida v. Miami. With 10 teams currently projected to be selected for regionals from the Carolinas alone, Gamecock fans should expect a local team or two in being sent to Columbia. These projections are not based on where things currently stand but where we see things shaking out at the end of the regular season. #1. Wake Forest #16 West Virginia #2. South Carolina #15 Duke #3. LSU #14 Indiana State #4 Virginia #13 Kentucky #5 Vanderbilt #12 Oregon #6 Arkansas #11 Stanford #7 Florida #10 Boston College #8 Dallas Baptist #9 Coastal Carolina

Golf

The Gamecocks probably played their way out of the NCAA Championship Tournament with a horrible +48 showing at the SEC Championship in Sea Island, Georgia last week. Carolina finished dead last in the event and did have an individual finish in the top 37. The Gamecocks are currently ranked 67th in country by GolfWeek and 70th by Golfstat. Golfstat doesn't have a Gamecock player currently ranked in the top 250 in the country. Overall, a disappointing season on the links.

Tennis

South Carolina's Men's Tennis team has had a very good year despite bowing out early in the SEC Tournament. (Some other pretty good Gamecock teams have that in common). Carolina has been ranked in the Top 10 for most of the season and reached as high as #2 in mid-March. The Gamecocks finished 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC. The Men's Tennis team also blanked Clemson 7-0 to earn a point in SC Education Lottery Palmetto Series. The Gamecocks are currently ranked 8th by ITA and are a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament. Toby Samuel currently checks in at 9th in the singles rankings. The 6'3 junior from England is 23-5 on the season. His teammate and fellow UK native, Connor Thompson ranked 14th. The 6'2 junior from Scotland is 31-6 on the year. Samuel and Thompson also currently the #1 national ranking for doubles with 22-4 record. Casey Hoole and Raphael Lambling are also individually ranked 99th and 115th nationally. Team selections for the 2023 NCAA DI men's tennis championship will be announced at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 1. Individual selections for the singles and doubles championships will be released on Tuesday, May 2. The men's championship is May 18-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 DI men's tennis championships, for the team, singles and doubles competitions. May 5-6 or 6-7: First and second round for the team championship May 12 or 13: Super regionals for the team championship May 18: Quarterfinals for the team championship May 19: Semifinals for the team championship May 20: Team championship final May 22: Singles round of 64 May 23: Singles round of 32; Doubles round of 32 May 24: Singles round of 16; Doubles round of 16 May 25: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals May 26: Singles semifinals; Doubles semifinals May 27: Singles national championship; Doubles national championship.

Track and Field

The men's indoor season has completed with the Gamecocks finishing 11th in the SEC and 36th nationally. The men's team will compete in the historic Penn Relays this weekend. The men boast 11 qualifying marks for the NCAA East Regional in May, led by Anass Essayi who ranks first in the 1500m (3:36.89). Evan Miller holds two qualifying times, including the 400m (45.14) where he ranks second in the region. Dylan Targgart and Anthony Greenhow each boast Top-48 marks in a pair of events, with Targgart’s highest ranking coming in third in the shot put (19.89m) and Greenhow ranking as high as 26th in the 100m (10.25). The Gamecocks’ 4x100m relay team of Greenhow, Miller, Gatlin Lawson and DJ Black are inside the Top-24 cut line for relays, ranking 19th with a time of 39.99. Please no follow up questions here.

Beach Volleyball

USC finished 19-10 in the regular season. Beach Volleyball is not an SEC sport, thus the Gamecocks compete in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. Carolina finished 3-9 against ranked competition. The Sandcocks themselves are ranked 16th. The Gamecocks are the fifth seed in the CCSA Tournament and will play Grand Canyon University (not sure how they are in a coastal conference) in the first round with the winner to take on top seeded TCU. The winner of the CCSA Tournament will qualify for the 17-team NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are looking to qualify for their third NCAA Tournament and first since 2018. South Carolina began its program in 2014 and has been coached by Moritz Mortiz since the program's inception.

Softball

Beverly Smith is in her 13th season as the Head Coach of South Carolina. As difficult as the SEC is to compete in across the board, softball might be the biggest grinder. There are currently nine SEC teams ranked in Top 25 and Clemson is also ranked sixth. The Tigers being a brand new program and having already surpassed the Gamecocks does not sit well the portion of the fan base that follows softball. Making matters worse is that Gamecocks made the NCAA Tournament seven straight seasons, (the 2020 season ended after just 23 games due to Covid-19), from 2013-2019, but have missed the postseason the last two years and have gone 52-56 overall and 7-42 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are improved in 2023, they currently sit at 32-15 and 7-11 in the SEC with six games to play. (Three with #17 Auburn and three at #3 Tennessee). If Carolina can finish 2-4, they are likely going to make the NCAA Tournament, but will it be enough to buy Smith another season? The Gamecocks are led at the dish by Zoe Laneaux, (.305 average), Brooke Blankenship, (.324 average), Aniyah Black, (.303 with a six home runs), and Jordan Fabian, (team-high eight homers). On the mound, Donnie Gobourne, Karen Ochs, and Bailey Batenbaugh lead the Gamecocks with 22 total wins.

Equestrian

Equestrian is governed by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association. There are currently 27 schools that compete in the sport. Like most sports, the SEC dominates here too. The Gamecocks have won three NCEA National Championships, (2005, 2007, and 2015). Auburn has six titles, Georgia has seven, and Texas A&M has three. The sport has only been contested since 2002, meaning the SEC has won in every season accept two, including this season when SMU captured their first crown. The Gamecocks had a solid year finishing seventh nationally. They fell to second seeded Auburn in the NCEA Tournament by a score of 13-7.

Golf

The USC Women's Golf team is right there with baseball for most likely to add a national championship this athletic year. The Gamecocks are currently ranked fourth nationally and are the #1 seed in the Athens Regional. The Athens Regional will take place at UGA Golf Course which also host the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic, a staple on Carolina’s schedule every March. The team took second in this year’s tournament and won each of the past two seasons. It marks the 24th straight NCAA Regional appearance for the program dating back to 1999. Under head coach Kalen Anderson, the Gamecocks have won five NCAA Regional titles (2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017) and have advanced to 10 NCAA Championships in the last 12 seasons. The program had appeared in the NCAA Championship a total of just eight times since 1980 before Anderson’s arrival in 2008. Carolina is seeking to make it three-straight appearances in the NCAA finals this year with a top-five finish at the Athens Regional. The team has 10 top-10 finishes this season, which is tied with the 2014-15 team for the most all-time at South Carolina. Sophomore Hannah Darling is ranked 13th nationally by Golfstat. Louise Rydqvist and Mathilde Claisse check in at 47th and 58 respectively, while senior Justine Fournand is ranked 75th. Mia Lussand is Carolina's highest ranked freshman at 128th. Senior Katherine Muzi is 118th.

Tennis

South Carolina has the 34th ranked women's tennis program in the latest ITA poll. The Gamecocks are 13-10 overall and 8-6 in the SEC. They were upset by Kentucky in the first round of the SEC Tournament and now await their NCAA fate. The NCAA will announce the field on May 1. The Gamecocks are expected to receive an-large bid. Ayana Akli is the highest ranked individual Gamecock at 12th. Akli carriers a 30-8 record into the postseason. Sarah Hamner is 19-11 and ranked 21st. Akli is a senior and Hamner is a sophomore. Hamner was also the SEC Freshman of Year in 2022 and an All-SEC First Team selection last season. Akli and Hamner also form the 31st ranked doubles team in the nation and have a 15-8 record.



Track and Field

The women's indoor season has completed with the Gamecocks finishing 11th in the SEC and 43rd nationally. The women's team will compete in the historic Penn Relays this weekend. The women have 12 qualifying marks for the NCAA East Regional in May, including a pair of Top-10 results. Sylvia Chelangat is the highest-ranked student-athlete, sitting fifth overall in the 800m with a time of 2:02.58. Jayla Jamison, who has qualified for two individual events, ranks ninth in the 200m (22.79). KD Young is currently also qualified for two events, the shot put (16.13m) where she is ranked 24th and the hammer throw (59.70m) where she sits 34th. Both relays are currently ranked 14th for the Gamecocks, needing to remain inside the Top 24 in the next two weeks.