Uva's Instant Reaction: South Carolina WBB def. Kentucky
After falling in their SEC opener to Missouri, South Carolina rolled past Kentucky on Sunday to earn their third straight conference win. Here’s my instant takeaways from today’s win for the Gameco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news