Who: #6 South Carolina 29-4 (9-2) at. #4 Vanderbilt 27-6 (11-1) Time/TV: Despite this being a Top 6 matchup, there will be no TV this weekend. All games will stream live on SEC Network +. Friday night 7:00 pm. Saturday 3:00 pm. Sunday 2:00 pm. Projected Starting Pitchers: Friday, Will Sanders (Jr. RHP) 2-1, 4.72 ERA, 34.1 IP, 12 BB, 41Ks, .242 BAA. v. Bryce Cunningham (So. RHP) 1-0, 3.20 ERA, 25.1 IP, 11 BB, 27Ks, .170 BAA. Saturday, Jack Mahoney (Jr. RHP)3-0, 3.12 ERA, 40.1 IP, 11 BB, 45Ks, .250 BAA. v. TBA. Sunday, TBA vs. Devin Futrell (So. LHP) 6-1, 2.21 ERA, 40.2 IP, 9 BB, 33K, .174 BAA. While Sunday is TBA, Eli Jones would likely get the start unless he is needed in relief in one of the first two games. Matthew Becker and James Hicks are other options. Line: Friday night only. Vandy -140 and SC +110. History: The Gamecocks hold a 61-39 series advantage over the Dores heading into Friday’s game. South Carolina also holds a 30-14 all-time lead in games contested in Nashville. Carolina and Vandy have split the last four series in Nashville. Last Meeting: The 2022 Gamecock Baseball team could be hard to peg. They won series against Texas, Vanderbilt, and eventual national champion Ole Miss, yet finished 27-28 and 13-17 in the SEC. Carolina lost the opener last season to the Commodores and then won the next two meeting 8-2 and then 8-6. Braylen Wimmer was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBI in the 8-6 series finale win while Will Sanders struck out 11 in seven innings in an 8-2 win in game two. Weather: Five of Carolina's last six series have had their schedule altered by adverse weather. The weather looks pretty good for this weekend. There is a slight chance of rain and thundershowers tonight and rain forecasted for Sunday morning that should move out by first pitch.

Scouting the Vandy Boys

Commodore fans aren't going to shed any tears for the Gamecocks missing Noah Hall this weekend. Vanderbilt is down two weekend starters in Carter Holton and Hunter Owen. Holton is listed as questionable for this weekend. The sophomore is a likely first round pick in 2024 and is probably Tim Corbin's best arm. It will be imperative to have the lead going into the late innings this weekend as Vandy has the SEC's, and maybe the nation's, best closer in Nick Maldonado. The senior right-hander has not allowed a run, earned or unearned, in 17 innings of work. He has four saves and 18 strikeouts to only five walks and five hits allowed. Vanderbilt has a team ERA of 3.18. This Commodores lineup had some power, but RJ Schreck is their team-leader with eight. This is a small-ball team and the straw that stirs the drink is Enrique Barfield Jr. The junior from Florida leads Vandy in runs scored with 44 and has stolen 25 bases in 29 attempts. Ace closer Nick Maldonado's younger brother Chris, would be the SEC Freshman of the Year if not Ethan Petry. Chris Maldonado is hitting .367 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. Vandy is one of the better fielding teams in the country with a fielding percentage of .981. They have an RPI of 7. The Commodores are 11-1 in the SEC, but they have not played an SEC opponent that is currently ranked in the Top 25.

Gavin Casas Returns

Gamecocks first baseman returns to Nashville after transferring from Vandy to Carolina following the 2022 season. In his final year as a Vandy Boy, he played in 22 games with 13 starts. Casas hit .294 with only a single homer and 14 RBIs. He missed the majority of the season with a knee injury. Casas has cooled off in SEC play as teams are "pounding him inside right now." Mark Kingston said. He'll need to make the necessary adjustments if Carolina is going to have a special season.

Gamecocks in NCAA Statistical Rankings

The Gamecocks lead the nation with 78 home runs this season. Ethan Petry is tied for third with 16 home runs while Gavin Casas is tied for fifth with 15. Petry is also ranked third with 52 RBIs. Carolina is seventh in the nation with 316 runs scored. The Gamecocks are third in the nation in drawing walks with 215 and fifth in the country with 77 hit by pitches. USC's .436 on-base percentage is seventh in the country. On the mound, Carolina is fourth in earned-run average at 3.10. The .879 winning percentage is the second best in the country behind Virginia.

Prediction: The Gamecocks are back. Carolina 2 of 3.