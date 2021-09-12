Vann proud to 'show the world what I’m capable of'

Not because South Carolina lost or Vann suffered some kind of injury, but his game and performance in a 20-17 win symbolized the long road it took for Vann to be where he is two games into the season.

In the euphoria and the emotion in the aftermath of Saturday’s game, Josh Vann was crying.

“Being able to have my team depend on me and my coaches depend on me where they know it’s third down or any down where they can call my number and get the ball in my hands is really a proud moment for myself,” Vann said, smiling. “I shed a couple tears after the game. I was just thankful. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Vann came to campus a four-star prospect the Gamecocks landed over the likes of Georgia but four years, three position coaches and 47 receptions later his time before this season didn’t necessarily go as planned.

He struggled to play significant snaps with just eight starts over his first 32 games played with fewer than 400 yards and just two touchdowns.

This offseason he worked his way into a starting role as an elder statesman in an inexperience receiver room, and had a solid debut last week (two catches, 27 yards and a score) but then Saturday happened.

After struggling early—fumbling through the back of the end zone in what would have been a game-tying score—when all was said and done Vann had career highs in catches (5) and yards (91) on just six targets.

“I love what he’s about right now. He’s a special young man. I’m so proud of him off the field from where he’s come to when we got here to where he is now, his evolution as a person, as a player. I’m really excited for him,” Shane Beamer said. “I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Vann was a catalyst for the Gamecocks’ 13 second-half points, hauling in a 45-yard catch—the longest of his career—and then drawing a pass interference to set up a Dakereon Joyner touchdown pass one play later.

“That was a really, really, really solid route,” Zeb Noland said of Joyner. “He was supposed to cross that linebacker’s face and did a great job filling it out and knowing I wanted to throw him a high ball. I trusted all those guys and they trust me.”

Ask Vann, and he should have had a score on that drive as well, having a fade route touchdown called back with the officials saying he bobbled the ball before stepping out of bounds.

"College rules say you only had one foot down,” he said. “It looked like I had it but they said I bobbled it. I know I had that ball, but it is what it is.”

Through two games, Vann has been exactly what the Gamecocks’ receivers have needed going into a season with questions surrounding the group.

He currently leads the team in receptions and yards and, with competition ratcheting up next week, wants to enjoy finally being a key piece in the Gamecock offensive plan.

“I guess it was just being able to show the world I am a guy that can be depended on; I don’t listen to the media as much, but I know everyone probably said our receiver room is unproven,” Vann said. “Being able to show the world what I’m capable of as a player and what this offense can do is game-changing.”