Former South Carolina All-American Jackie Bradley Jr. has been one of Boston's most clutch performers in the postseason and Bradley was back at it again Friday night.

His team down 1-0 in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the World Series (Boston leads 2-0), Bradley Jr. blasted a home run into the right field seats to tie the game.

