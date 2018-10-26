VIDEO: Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to tie Game 3 of World Series
Former South Carolina All-American Jackie Bradley Jr. has been one of Boston's most clutch performers in the postseason and Bradley was back at it again Friday night.
His team down 1-0 in the eighth inning of Game 3 of the World Series (Boston leads 2-0), Bradley Jr. blasted a home run into the right field seats to tie the game.
Check out the video below!
JBJ HAS THE CLUTCH GENE!— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 27, 2018
Jackie Bradley Jr. homers off Kenley Jansen in the 8th to tie it up! pic.twitter.com/aSfhRbLmZy