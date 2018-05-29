GamecockCentral.com

VIDEO: Mark Kingston, Gamecocks players preview regional
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston and middle infielders LT Tolbert and Justin Row met with the media Tuesday.
*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***
PODCAST: Previewing the ECU Regional
ALSO: more episodes | GC Radio app: App Store - Google Play |
Subscribe to GCR Podcast: RSS feed - iTunes - PlayerFM - SoundCloud- Stitcher -iHeartRadio - Spreaker - YouTube