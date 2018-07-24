GamecockCentral.com

Most of the summer workout season may be about grinding it out and getting ready for the regular season, but that doesn't mean there's no time left for some fun and team building. As the end of the Summer II session comes to a close, the South Carolina football team participated in their Paintball Day, with head coach Will Muschamp also getting in on the action.

Check out the video below.

