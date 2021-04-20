 Shane Beamer previews South Carolina Gamecocks spring game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 12:18:31 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Shane Beamer previews spring game

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer previews Saturday's Garnet and Black spring game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}