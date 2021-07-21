VIDEO: Watch new Gamecocks commit Keenan Nelson Jr. in action
South Carolina landed a pledge from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's class of 2022 four-star DB Keenan Nelson Jr. on Tuesday, giving Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks their highest-rated commit in the class.
ALSO SEE: Nelson goes on the record about decision | Inside the commitment - Behind the scenes of Nelson's recruitment and what he means for Carolina | Video Analysis: Breaking down the latest commitment | PHOTOS: Looking back at Nelson's recruitment
Check out the highlights below from the country's No. 18 cornerback prospect...
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.