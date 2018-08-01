Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 13:15:14 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Will Muschamp on Gamecocks new Football Ops Building

Lldef9rnyv9xw416drqt
Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discusses the Gamecocks new Football Ops Building.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}