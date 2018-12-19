Anderson, SC 5-star defensive lineman Zacch Pickens signed with the Gamecocks at a ceremony at T.L. Hanna High School Wednesday. Afterwards, we caught up with both Pickens and his mom, Felicia Harris, to talk about his recruitment.

Pickens is the highest-rated recruit the Gamecocks have signed under Will Muschamp and will look to factor heavily into the Gamecocks' defensive line rotations next season. He finished the season with 87 tackles, six sacks and an interception on defense while scoring 22 total touchdowns as a running back for South Carolina AAAAA runners-up T.L. Hanna.