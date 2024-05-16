KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Slap a coat of orange paint on it, wash, rinse, repeat.

The only way game one of South Carolina baseball’s series at No. 1 Tennessee looked any different than last weekend against Georgia was the setting, as the Gamecocks took their struggles on the road this time and fell 9-3 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

It marked South Carolina’s (33-19, 13-15 SEC) fourth consecutive SEC loss and fifth straight in Knoxville dating back to the 2019 season, another instance of early struggles on the mound knocking everything down.

"They had nine hits, we had eight," Mark Kingston said. "But they ran the ball out of the ballpark today a lot like Georgia did last week, and that was the difference."

Squint hard enough, and you would never know it was a different series than last week.

Tennessee (44-10, 20-8 SEC) scored six runs in the first four innings, with all six reaching base either via their own home run or on a walk. Slugger Christian Moore accounted for two of the runs, setting Tennessee’s program record for home runs in a single season with his 25th of the campaign leading off the game, then extending his own mark with another blast to almost the exact same spot two innings later.

His two swings turned around South Carolina’s brief advantage Ethan Petry provided with his 20th home run of the season in the first inning, but it was a rare powerful swing on another mostly quiet night for the offense. Cole Messina lead-off the sixth with a solo shot of his home, but outside of that a Dalton Reeves two-out double in the fourth was the only other extra base hit of the night for the visitors.

Meanwhile the home run party continued unimpeded on the other side. Ty Good — making his first SEC start in over a month — struggled with command all night and issued a pair of two-out walks in the third in front of Kavares Tears. The sophomore right fielder popped an opposite field swing out onto the berm in left, clearing the wall for a three-run shot.

"Ty was a little unlike himself where he just had very little command," Kingston said. "He had the four walks and fell behind most of the hitters. And when you fall behind these hitters, they're going to do some damage."

Yet another game with a substantial early deficit, and another instance of a starting pitcher failing to even compete five innings. This was the sixth time in the eighth time in the last 10 SEC games, a stretch which South Carolina fell to 4-6 in with tonight’s result.

Tyler Pitzer battled for two innings out of the bullpen, but eventually succumbed to the relentless Tennessee lineup with three runs allowed on three hits in the seventh, including another towering home run off Dylan Dreiling’s bat.

This defeat confirms South Carolina will not finish over .500 in SEC play for the third time in six completed seasons under Kingston and fifth time out of the last nine full seasons overall.

"We've just got to get as many guys as possible having good nights at the same time on a Friday night in the SEC," Kingston said.

Game two of the series and the penultimate scheduled contest of the regular season is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+, although there is threatening weather in the forecast.

***************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).