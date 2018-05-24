GamecockCentral.com

The game, which lasted until 2:31 a.m. EDT, was the first time since April 8 against Kentucky that the Gamecocks allowed double digit runs.

HOOVER, ALA.—The Gamecocks let shaky early pitching and walks doom them as they couldn't come back to beat Arkansas, dropping Wednesday's game 13-8.

It was also the largest margin of defeat since losing by seven runs on the road at Vanderbilt April 28.

Arkansas jumped all over starter Logan Chapman, chasing him after just 1.1 innings—the shortest outing of his career.

Chapman (3-3, 5.64 ERA) gave up six earned runs and walked three with all three coming around to score. Hunter Lomas, who came in after TJ Shook recorded just one out, gave up the other four, including a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

The Razorbacks scored at least two runs in each of the first four innings. As a staff they'd walk eight batters, the most since issuing 11 against Kentucky April 6.

The Gamecocks (33-23, 18-14 SEC) tried to make a game of it, scoring five runs in the sixth inning and chasing starter Kacey Murphy, who'd given up a run on two hits through five innings.

It'd start with some sloppy play as the Gamecocks loaded the bases on a walk, infield single and fielding error before Danny Blair walked to drive in another.

LT Tolbert made it a game by launching a grand slam to right field, his sixth homer of the year and now has a team-best 48 RBIs.

Arkansas immediately got the run back with Casey Martin launching a solo shot to left field off Parker Coyne before tagging him for another pair of runs on a RBI single in the seventh.

The Gamecocks would put a few runners on base the last few innings and scratched across two runs in the ninth but it wasn't enough. Now they'll have to make the quick turnaround and play LSU likely around 2 p.m. EST Thursday.

Player of the game: Parker Coyne notched career highs in innings (2.2) and strikeouts (6), giving up just one run and settling the game down after a rocky start in his first SEC action in almost a month.

Pivotal moment: Logan Chapman gave up a three run homer in the first inning after two two-out walks to set the tone for a rough night for the Gamecock pitching staff.

Up next: The Gamecocks move to the loser's bracket to face LSU in the second game of the day. The loser is eliminated from the SEC Tournament.