As is the norm when any coaching change occurs, South Carolina saw a significant overhaul of their roster from Frank Martin's final season to the Lamont Paris' first. A total of eight players left the program to attend other schools. Three followed Coach Martin to UMass. Excuse us for beating a dead horse, but we can't help but wonder what a lineup with Jermaine Couisnard, Erik Stevenson, Devin Carter, G.G. Jackson, and Wildens Leveque starting would have looked like this season. Of course Meechie Johnson would be playing elsewhere. For Dawn Staley, her program lost four players to the transfer portal. Three of the four were nearing the end of their eligibility and decided to go elsewhere for more playing time after winning a National Championship. Saniya Rivers, Hoop Gurlz 3rd ranked prospect for the class of 2021, surprisingly left after playing 25 combined minutes in the Final Four. Rivers role last season was that of a late game defensive replacement. Rivers wouldn't have started this season, but she would have likely been one of the first guards off the bench. The loss of Rivers has been easily masked by the collection of McDonals All-Americans that Staley has assembled in Columbia. Staley steals more talent out of the McDonald'ss game every year than Cleo McDowell did their IP. (All stats are from games thru Jan 25th)

Women's Transfers

G - Saniya Rivers (NC State) After appearing in 27 games during her freshman season in Columbia, Rivers transferred to NC State. This season she has played in all 20 Wolfpack games and started in 5 games. She is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and over two steals a game. F - Elysa Wesolek (North Florida) Woselek is Graduate Student that had been in Staley's program since the 2018-2019 campaign. She was generally one of the last players to enter a blowout win. This season with the Ospreys, she is averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. She scored a career-high 20 points in North Florida's win over Liberty two weeks ago. G - Eniya Russell (Kentucky) Russell appeared in 23 games last season for Carolina. The junior guard moved on to Kentucky in the offseason. Russell has appeared in 13 games for the Wildcats averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. G - Destiny Littleton (Southern Cal) Littleton had carved a role out in Columbia as a zone busting three point shooter off the bench. She had the second best 3-point percentage on last year's team with a minimum of 20 attempts. (Destanni Henderson was first). Littleton transferred to USC West and is having a solid season for the Trojans. She is averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and leads her team in assists with 77. Littleton led all scores with 18 points in So Cal's upset of Stanford on January 15th. Every Gamecock fan should be supporting Littleton as she continues to support the Gamecocks. She attended and celebrated with her former team after SC beat Stanford in OT, then she went out seven weeks later and the beat the Cardinal herself. Russell and Wesolek's roles would not have changed for the remainder of their careers in Columbia so one can't fault them for looking for more playing time. Rivers could have worked her way into the starting lineup by her junior season and it does not appear that her game has progressed much from last year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvUGFj MTJXQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQYWMx MldCQjwvYT4gUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrLCBwcmVzZW50ZWQgYnkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZXh0aXZhP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOZXh0aXZhPC9hPjogRGVzdGlueSBMaXR0bGV0b24g4pyM 77iPPGJyPjxicj5GdWxsIHJlbGVhc2Ug4p6h77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9ndkQ2VTF1Y0NFIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vZ3ZENlUxdWNDRTwv YT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRmlnaHRP bj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ZpZ2h0T248 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0NXQkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVTQ1dCQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1U3Zk5yQ0lnaHIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VN2ZOckNJZ2hy PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBhYy0xMiBDb25mZXJlbmNlIChAcGFjMTIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcGFjMTIvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTUw NzY1NTM0OTQzMzEzOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAx NiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNXYjlFbXFyTDAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zV2I5RW1xckwwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERlc3Rpbnkg TGl0dGxldG9uIChAZHN0bnlsdHRsdG4yNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kc3RueWx0dGx0bjI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0NTA5OTcyMzkz NTAwNjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Men's Transfers

G - Erik Stevenson (West Virginia) Stephenson is on his fourth program in five years and third program over the last three seasons. The senior guard's offensive numbers are up slightly from 11.6 ppg with the Gamecocks last season to 13.1 ppg this year. He is also shooting at a better clip from the field and from behind the arc. Oddly his free throw percentage has dropped from an incredible 98.4% at Carolina to a still solid 75.9%. Stephenson has run afoul of WVU Coach Bobby Huggins for his actions in the clip below. West Virginia looks an NIT team this season. G - Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon) Couisnard would have been a sure starter for Carolina this season. He averaged double digit points in each of his first three seasons in Columbia. He's battled injuries this year and has appeared in only the Ducks last six games averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Couisnard had a season-high 27 points in Oregon's upset win over then #9 Arizona. Oregon looks like an NIT team. G - Devin Carter (Providence) At the time of his transfer, we felt Carter was the biggest personnel loss from last season. As a true freshman he averaged 9 points and 3.8 rebounds. As expected, his numbers are up across the board in year two having started in all 31 of Providence's games. This season he's averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 steals a game for the 23rd ranked Friars. Keep an eye out for Carter in March this season. F - Keyshawn Bryant (South Florida) The human highlight reel wanted to play his final season closer to his hometown of Winter Haven, Florida. USF is not having a good year and Bryant's numbers as similar to what they were at South Carolina. We aren't certain Bryant would have been back even if Frank Martin were retained. He's averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and a monster dunk every week. G - Mike Green (The Citadel) Green has only appeared in three games for the Bulldogs this season. He scored 8 points against NAIA Morris College. Green appeared in only 17 games in his three years in Columbia, scoring 20 total points.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHdoeSBFcmlrIFN0ZXZlbnNvbiB3YXMgY2FsbGVkIGZv ciBhIHRlY2huaWNhbCB2cyBPSyBTdC4gV2FzIGl0IHNtYXJ0PyBObywgYnV0 IHRoYXQgc2VlbXMgd2Vhay4gV2hhdCBkbyB5b3UgZ3V5cyB0aGluaz8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05GNGFma3Q5dTEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ORjRhZmt0OXUxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZvaWNlIG9mIE1vcmdhbnRv d24gUG9kY2FzdCAoQHd2dXNwb3J0c3BvZCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93dnVzcG9ydHNwb2Qvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTAxNDM4ODc3MjA0 MzE2MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VbnJlYWwgcGFzcyBmcm9tIEplcm1haW5lIENvdWlzbmFyZCDwn5iC 8J+kryA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvT3Jl Z29uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jT3JlZ29u PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMlRuc1JONEFtYyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJUbnNSTjRBbWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmV0d2VlbnRo ZUJhc2VsaW5lcyAoQEJ0aGVCYXNlbGluZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnRoZUJhc2VsaW5lcy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNDQwNDM3MDgz NzE1MTc0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE0LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Qcm92aWRlbmNlJiMzOTtzIEpheWRlbiBQaWVycmUgZmluZHMgRGV2 aW4gQ2FydGVyIGZvciB0aGUgcmV2ZXJzZSBhbGxleS1vb3AgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Q5dHkzQ0ExQnoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UOXR5 M0NBMUJ6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1haW4gVGVhbSAoQE1haW5UZWFtU3Bv cnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01haW5UZWFtU3Bv cnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNjMzMDc5ODYwMzM4Njg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LRVlTSEFXTiBCUllBTlQgV0lUSCBBIE1PTlNURVIgRFVOS/CflKXw n5SlPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0FtZXJp Y2FuSG9vcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNB bWVyaWNhbkhvb3BzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVVNGTUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVU0ZNQkI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85R2dsaEQ1eEE5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vOUdnbGhENXhBOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaGUgQW1lcmljYW4gKEBB bWVyaWNhbl9Db25mKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Ft ZXJpY2FuX0NvbmYvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTQ3MjgzNjIzMjQ1NDU1MzY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The UMASS Trio