GamecockCentral.com

Victories can be sweet, but maybe none sweeter than scoring 25 in your final home game ever sending your team to the Sweet 16.

That was A'ja Wilson's night Sunday, as she dominated against Virginia en route to her fourth Sweet 16 of her career.

She celebrated the only way she knows how: dancing.

Check out the victory video below to see how she walked off the floor at Colonial Life Arena for the final time.

