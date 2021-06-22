Watch: AJ Lawson invited to NBA Combine

It's been a very good few days for AJ Lawson.

After a stellar performance at the NBA G League Elite camp over the weekend, Lawson was one of a handful of prospects who were extended invites to the NBA Combine, which begins this week.

Lawson performed well at the Elite Camp, made up of NBA hopefuls, putting up 25 points and 16 rebounds in two games (12.5 points per game, eight rebounds per game) while shooting 8-for-19 from the field (42.1 percent) and 4-for-10 from three.

The guard measured 6-foot-6 (6-foot-7 with shoes), 179.2 pounds (3.9 percent body fat) with a wingspan of 78.75 inches and an 8-foot-4 standing reach.

The invite is a step in the right direction for Lawson beginning his professional career and gives him a chance to go up against some of the best basketball talent in the country before the NBA Draft begins in late July.

Lawson, who cannot return to South Carolina next season because he's entered the draft now three times, played in 81 games during his South Carolina career, averaging 14.2 points on 40.7 shooting over his career that included All-SEC honors this year and All-Freshman honors in 2019.

The combine begins June 21 and will run until June 27 with two-round (60 picks) NBA Draft July 29.

Watch Lawson find out he's going to the NBA Combine below.