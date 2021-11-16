WATCH: Beamer talks Virginia Tech job, stopping the run & Auburn
Shane Beamer & several Gamecock players spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon following the news of Justin Fuente's firing & ahead of South Carolina's week 12 match-up vs Auburn.
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.