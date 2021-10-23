 GamecockCentral - WATCH: Before the Sandstorm Ep. 7, South Carolina vs Texas A&M
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Before the Sandstorm Ep. 7, South Carolina vs Texas A&M

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

Wes Mitchell and Kendall Smith preview South Carolina's week 8 match-up against Texas A&M on Gamecock Central's pre-game show, Before the Sandstorm!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}