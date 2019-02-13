SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

South Carolina once again played the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and once again lost, this time by just 12 on the road in Knoxville, 85-73.

The Gamecocks (12-12, 7-4 SEC) hit a season-high 14 three pointers with three players—Chris Silva, Hassani Gravett and Tre Campbell—scoring in double figures.

Tennessee would score 49 points in the first half and finish with 85 points on almost 50 percent shooting and hit nine three-pointers.

Frank Martin and both Silva and Gravett met with the media postgame to discuss the game and the outlook on the team moving into the final three weeks of the season.