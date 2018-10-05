South Carolina had its annual basketball tip-off event Friday night, complete with NBA style entrances for each player on the team.

The Gamecock teams were announced together with players getting a chance to do something personal when their name was announced.

This is the first event like this in two years with the Gamecocks doing introductions, a three-point shooting contest, and some other fan-interactive events like a poster signing.

View the full video below of the player introductions.

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!