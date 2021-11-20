 GamecockCentral - WATCH: Gamecock Walk vs Auburn
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 16:25:01 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Gamecock Walk vs Auburn

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

Watch as the South Carolina Football Team participates in their gameday tradition of Gamecock Walk prior to their week 12 match-up vs the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium.

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}