Mark Kingston, Madison Stokes, Danny Blair and Eddy Demurias all talk after the Gamecocks beat UNCW 8-4 Monday to advance to the Super Regionals for the second time since 2016.

Blair was named the Regional MVP and Stokes laced a two-run double in the sixth to give the Gamecocks some insurance. Demurias threw three innings and gave up just one run while striking out five.