SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

In a must-win game, South Carolina found itself in a really good spot. The Gamecocks secured a non-losing record and clinched a spot in next week's SEC Tournament with a 10-7 win over Mississippi State Saturday.

Brett Kerry, Parker Coyne, Luke Berryhill and Andrew Eyster were all magnificent and all four, along with Mark Kingston, spoke with the media postgame.