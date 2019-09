SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Barring something unforeseen, it looks like Ryan Hilinski is a full-go for today's game against Missouri.

He was a full participant in the team's pregame warmups with no brace on a sore elbow, the only thing on it was a piece of tape along the inside part of his arm.

Below is the full video of Ryan Hilinski warming up with the team along with backup Dakereon Joyner.