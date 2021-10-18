WATCH: Jimbo Fisher Previews South Carolina

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Aggies week eight match-up against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.