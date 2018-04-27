Join the Rivals community!
WATCH: Kingston, players recap come-from-behind win
Collyn Taylor •
GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
GamecockCentral.com
See what the Gamecocks had to say after Friday's 8-7 win over Vanderbilt.
