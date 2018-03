South Carolina's rough week ended with a loss to Georgia, capping a three-game sweep and extending their losing streak to five games.

The Gamecocks tied a season low with four hits and were shutout for the first time this season.

Mark Kingston and Jonah Bride, who went 1-for-4 Sunday, talk about the loss.

