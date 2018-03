South Carolina dropped its fifth-straight series to Georgia Saturday, falling 12-3 after two big innings for the Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are now 13-10 on the year and 1-4 in SEC play and have lost their last 10 conference series dating back to last season.

Also see: Full updates from Foley Field | Will Muschamp updates some position changes after Saturday's scrimmage |Recruiting scoop