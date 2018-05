Mark Kingston echoed how proud he was of his team, talks pitching rotations and heading up to Greenville, North Carolina for a regional.

Also see: Insider report on Zacch Pickens, more on Josh Belk | Charlotte running back talks Gamecocks visit | Jahmar Brown's coach excited about his prospect's future

*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***