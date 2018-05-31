GamecockCentral.com

Mark Kingston met with the media just 24 hours before starting NCAA Tournament play against Ohio State.

He discusses injuries, more on why he chose Adam Hill to start the opening game and what to expect from the Gamecocks this weekend.

The Gamecocks (32-24) will take on the Buckeyes at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 tomorrow. LHP Connor Curlis (7-4, 3.81 ERA) will start opposite Hill.

