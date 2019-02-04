The media got to see first-hand the new building coaches and players have been using for the better part of the last month.

Media got its first official look at the Gamecocks' brand new Ken and Cyndi Long Family Football Operations building Monday, and it did not disappoint.

The new $50 million operations center will house all of the team's day-to-day necessities including a team locker room, meeting rooms, coach offices, recruiting areas, training facilities and a players' lounge for off time before and after practice.

With almost nothing but efficiency in mind, the facility is attached to the team's two full practice fields and is within a short walk to the team's indoor practice facility that was built a few years prior.

Muschamp said during the building process that the new facility would be a "game changer" and echoed the same sentiment Monday before the tour.

The Gamecocks moved into the building soon after the New Year and will spend the majority of their time there, only needing to use the stadium for games and game day operations.

View the full video of the Gamecocks' new space below.