WATCH: Quick-Hitters: Shane Beamer + Players Pre-Vanderbilt
Shane Beamer and several South Carolina players with the media on Tuesday ahead of South Carolina's week 7 match-up vs Vanderbilt.
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.