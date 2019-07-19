SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

It's been a hectic few weeks for Seventh Woods and for the first time Friday he was able to address the media about it.

Woods, after transferring from North Carolina to South Carolina this summer, spoke with the media about his game, what's next for him and what it's been like the last few weeks on campus.

Woods averaged 1.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in three seasons at North Carolina. He'll be a walk-on this season, sitting out due to transfer rules, and going on scholarship before he becomes eligible for the 2020-21 season.