The Beamers are officially in Columbia.

The Gamecocks' newest head coach and his family arrived Sunday to start the Shane Beamer era full-time in Columba.

The university plane touched down Sunday afternoon with Beamer able to make the Gamecocks' bowl practice Sunday as well.

Beamer was hired Dec. 6 and finished up obligations with Oklahoma recently, and is in Columbia now full-time building a staff and recruiting.

View the full video of the Beamers arriving in Columbia.

Video courtesy of South Carolina athletics.