Watch: Shane Beamer, family arrive in Columbia Sunday
The Beamers are officially in Columbia.
The Gamecocks' newest head coach and his family arrived Sunday to start the Shane Beamer era full-time in Columba.
The university plane touched down Sunday afternoon with Beamer able to make the Gamecocks' bowl practice Sunday as well.
Beamer was hired Dec. 6 and finished up obligations with Oklahoma recently, and is in Columbia now full-time building a staff and recruiting.
View the full video of the Beamers arriving in Columbia.
Video courtesy of South Carolina athletics.