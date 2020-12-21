 Watch: South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and his family arrive in Columbia Sunday
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 11:25:25 -0600') }} football Edit

Watch: Shane Beamer, family arrive in Columbia Sunday

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
The Beamers are officially in Columbia.

The Gamecocks' newest head coach and his family arrived Sunday to start the Shane Beamer era full-time in Columba.

The university plane touched down Sunday afternoon with Beamer able to make the Gamecocks' bowl practice Sunday as well.

Beamer was hired Dec. 6 and finished up obligations with Oklahoma recently, and is in Columbia now full-time building a staff and recruiting.

View the full video of the Beamers arriving in Columbia.

Video courtesy of South Carolina athletics.

Courtesy South Carolina athletics
Courtesy South Carolina athletics
