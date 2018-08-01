Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 16:07:54 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Will Muschamp leads a tour of the new ops building

Staff
GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks are set to open up their new state-of-the-art Ken and Cyndi Long Football Operations building in December and Will Muschamp took reporters on a tour Wednesday afternoon.

He took them through all of the team meeting areas, coaches' offices, locker rooms and a tour of all the bells and whistles that are nestled into the $50 million building.

The Gamecocks, coming off a 9-4 season, start preseason camp Friday with players reporting Thursday morning.

Sczvkrictw08lopgzkij
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}