AUBURN, Ala. — The Columbia kids broke it open.

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball’s worst shooting performance of the season could have resulted in a confounding streak-stopping loss at Auburn, but the two local products on the roster came up clutch.

Ashlyn Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley accounted for more than half of South Carolina’s points in the opening 20 minutes and combined for 29 in the game as the Gamecocks wore down Auburn 76-54 at Neville Arena.

Watkins was pressed into service as a starter after regular starter Chloe Kitts did not make the trip due to an illness. It was her 52nd career game, but her first career start. Sparks were hard to come by, but she immediately delivered one.

Watkins had four points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in her initial stint of action, out-rebounding Auburn (14-7, 3-5 SEC) by herself for most of the first quarter. It was much tougher sledding against one of the league’s best defenses for most of the rest of her teammates, as South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) missed all eight first half 3-point attempts and 11 layups in the opening 20 minutes.

Auburn’s tight, paint-packing defense meant no easy looks for the Gamecocks, and it even caused the heavyweight visitors to briefly fall behind in the second quarter.

But then came the other half of the Columbia duo, and she rocketed the offense into motion.

She initially struggled with an airballed 3-pointer and a blown transition layup in less than a minute, but a bit of Fulwiley flair opened the floodgates. A dazzling behind-the-back layup accounted for the first two points of a personal 6-0 run for the freshman, opening up a lead South Carolina never relinquished.

Honesty Scott-Grayson threw everything and the kitchen sink at the Gamecocks with 31 points and for a time was keeping Auburn in the game, but South Carolina’s relentless defense was too much. The Gamecocks forced 16 turnovers and cashed them in for 28 points, squeezing the life out of the frisky hosts.

The 14 Watkins points and 15 from Fulwiley eventually had company as Kamilla Cardoso chipped in with 13 as space opened up down low, and Watkins also accrued a career-high 15 rebounds against the worn down Auburn frontcourt.

South Carolina is now halfway to a second consecutive perfect season in SEC play, and will open the second half of the league slate Sunday home against an Ole Miss squad currently tied for second in the SEC behind the Gamecocks.

