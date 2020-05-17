Before everything gets started, GamecockCentral took a very early look at a few spots up for grabs this fall.

When they are, it means the unofficial start to the 2020 season and the position battles that come along with it.

The Gamecocks, like the rest of the SEC, are waiting to hear if athletes will be allowed on campus in June and see how the pieces of the puzzle fall after that.

Left tackle

With Sadarius Hutcherson moving back inside to guard, it leaves one of the most important positions on the football field up for grabs. The Gamecocks have a few guys who could take over that spot but it looks like this spring it'll be a three-man competition once fall camp starts.

Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols are two returners who have experience playing the tackle spot, and Moore started a handful of games at left tackle as a freshman. Junior college newcomer Jazston Turnetine is also in the thick of the competition as well and could win the job as well.

Tight end

The Gamecocks have their starter more than likely in Nick Muse but the spot behind him as the second tight end starter is definitely up for grabs. The Gamecocks had a little competition in the spring, but Jaheim Bell and Eric Shaw won't arrive until the restriction on athletes on campus is lifted.

Once here, they'll vie for snaps with Will Register and two second-year players in Trae Kenion and KeShawn Toney.

BUCK

With D.J. Wonnum headed to the NFL, it means the Gamecocks will have to find someone else to take over as the primary pass rusher. The hype will build around Jordan Burch, who will arrive this summer as the No. 17 player in the country this summer, and start at the BUCK position.

Brad Johnson, who missed the majority of last season with a groin injury, will compete with Burch for that spot as well to see which one of them will start. One wildcard is Rodricus Fitten, who redshirted last season, and could get some snaps as well.



Center

This might be the biggest of the offseason with the Gamecocks having to find a replacement for Donell Stanley, who was a rock at center for the last two years. It's a three-man competition right now with Eric Douglas, Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy handling the bulk of the snaps before spring practice was canceled.

Freshman Trai Jones also took some snaps but the other guys have been around for a little longer.

Safety

One safety spot seems like it's going to RJ Roderick, who's started games there for two seasons, but with J.T. Ibe graduating, the Gamecocks have another starting spot to fill.

One of the simpler solutions would be to slide Jammie Robinson to that spot and fill his void at nickel with a young DB like John Dixon or Cam Smith. Israel Mukuamu could also move back and play safety as well, although he started every game last year at cornerback.

It'll be interesting to see how that spot shakes out and how the Gamecocks want to manage it in nickel and in dime.