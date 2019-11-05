“Our players really did a conscious effort to play each play, we contested shots, we were pretty good at communicating on the defensive side of the ball,” Staley said. “We need to get our post players a little bit more involved and get some easier looks. If we can do that moving forward it will create a lot of balance.”

With a weekend to watch film and reflect, Dawn Staley offered her revised thoughts on the exhibition against North Georgia. Following the game, she was dissatisfied with South Carolina’s team defense. It is still a work in progress, but after watching the film she feels better than she did.

Some of that will likely come when the rotation tightens. Tyasha Harris only played 21 minutes against North Georgia, with Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson each playing 25 minutes. Harris is the best at getting post players involved. Cooke, on the other hand, is still learning to be more of a facilitator rather than always trying to take over the game.

“There are some really great things about this team already,” Staley said. “What we harp on is the improvements, just praising good unselfish play and just as much as we get on them, great defensive communication. “

2. Season-opening jitters

The Gamecocks, especially the freshmen, have the exhibition game under their belts, but tonight will be different. There will probably be 2-3 times as many people in the stands, plus the knowledge that this counts (and perhaps the knowledge that Maryland looms next).

Players and coaches can lose perspective after living in the bubble that is preseason practice. Staley hopes the exhibition took care of some of the jitters, and a 24-hour reprieve from the social media ban allowed players to come up for air a little bit.

“I need to be jolted into the regular season,” Staley said. “We’ve had our heads down and just been prepping, and hopefully we can play as calmly as we have in the preseason so we can get closer to our norm. I think our players will be more excited than I am. I just want us to execute.”

3. Grissett’s evolution

LeLe Grissett had a productive freshman season that included three starts and a 22-point game against Vanderbilt, but she found herself pushed to the edge of the rotation last season. With another loaded front court this season, Grissett needed to do something to ensure she saw the court. She and Staley decided that, with a shortage of guards on the roster, she could help there.

Her commitment to getting better meant texting Staley almost daily, asking what she needed to do to get better.

“Her work work in the offseason has been great,” Staley said. “Her ability to accept criticism and improvement has helped her growth tremendously.”

In the exhibition, the move looked like a success. Grissett got off to a slow start, but finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. She also made her only three-point attempt, after not trying a single one her first two seasons. Her ability as an athletic defender was no surprise, but the offensive output was a positive sign.

“It’s been kind of smooth. Coach has been helping me and guiding me and my teammates have been helping,” Grissett said. “As we keep playing, I ‘ll keep learning.”

4. Recruiting update

The Gamecocks still have not signed any players for the 2020 class, and they missed out on another recruit on Monday. Wing Treasure Hunt from Chattanooga, TN announced her commitment to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over the Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and Baylor Bears. Hunt will join her former teammate and last year’s freshman of the year Rhyne Howard with the Wildcats.

There are only nine players left in the top 50 that are uncommitted, and South Carolina is still in the running for three of them. One is Hunt’s current teammate, post Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso is the fifth-ranked prospect in the nation. Another is point guard Diamond Johnson, the sixth-ranked prospect. Combo guard Eniya Russell is also considering South Carolina. None has announced when they will make their decision.

5. Scouting the Lady Hornets

The series with Alabama State began as a courtesy to former player Bianca Jackson. Her parents are the Hornets’ men’s and women’s coaches, and it provided a family reunion of sorts. Jackson has moved on, transferring to Florida State in the offseason, but the series remains. It hasn’t been particularly competitive, with South Carolina winning the previous two games (the season openers the last two years) by an average score of 96.5-34.5.

Alabama State was picked to finish fourth in the SWAC, but sophomore guard Jayla Crawford was picked first team all-SWAC. Crawford averaged 124. Points per game last season and shot 36 percent from three. Ayana Emmanuel was last season’s SWAC freshman of the year, averaging a team-high 13.3 points per game. Against South Carolina last season, Crawford scored 10 points and Emmanuel had seven.

The Ws

Who: #8 South Carolina vs Alabama State

When: Tuesday, November 5, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+



