With the NCAA announcing that schools can add two new coaches to its basketball staffs starting on Jul. 1, Dawn Staley went to work building out her bench. The school announced on Thursday morning that former point guard Khadijah Sessions will join the staff as an assistant coach. Sessions will be able to serve in all of the capacities of an assistant coach except for off-campus recruiting.

“I’m super excited to be joining Coach Staley and the staff,” Sessions told the University. “I gave every inch of me to this university as a player, and I’m ready to do the same as an assistant coach. I absolutely love the University of South Carolina, and to be doing this alongside the GOAT – I couldn’t ask for a better college start. Coaching is something I take pride in, and I’m just ready to get to work, learn and grow.”

Sessions played point guard at South Carolina under Staley from 2012-2016, including as a starter for the 2014-15 season when the school reached the Final Four for the first time in program history. She played in 134 games for the Gamecocks, making 100 starts. She was almost exclusively a starter during her almost three years in the program, starting 97 out of her 101 appearances from the 2013-14 season on.

She is the second new member of the women's basketball coaching staff this off-season after Winston Gandy joined the staff replacing Fred Chmiel after he accepted the head coaching job at Bowling Green.

