Last Meeting : February 3, 2022. Carolina 83-51. The Gamecocks defense suffocated the Tide, holding them to 18-66 from the field and blocking 15 shots. Aliyah Boston went for 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 blocks in only 23 minutes. Alabama could muster only five points in the second quarter and trailed 53-24 at halftime.

History : SC leads 30-15 overall and 12-8 in Tuscaloosa. The Tide are one of the few opponents that South Carolina was consistently beating prior to Dawn Staley 's arrival. Carolina had won 7 of 10 meetings before Staley took over. While in Columbia, Staley's teams are a perfect 20-0 against Alabama.

The Tide have one of the worst homecourt advantages in the league. Alabama fans simply do not support the women's basketball program. They drew less than 2,600 for the LSU game. Expect a mostly empty arena for Kristy Curry 's squad. Alabama checks in at a solid #24 in the NET Rankings.

Alabama guard Loyal McQueen should be familiar with the Gamecock program, she is from Florence and played at Wilson High School. She is also a former teammate of Kierra Fletcher 's at Georgia Tech.

The Tide are an experienced senior-led team that we've been high on all year. They are led by graduate student guard Brittany Davis . The 5'9 guard leads Bama in scoring (17.6 a game) and in rebounding (6.6 a game). (Teams with 5'9 guards as their leading rebounders don't usually fair well against Carolina). Like Carolina's last opponent, Arkansas, the Tide are dangerous when they are hitting their 3s. Alabama has four players that shoot from behind the arc at greater than 39%. Hannah Barber is the best long ball shooter Carolina has seen this in Stanford's Hannah Jump . Barber is hitting almost 50% of her three-points attempts. Aaliyah Nye (46%), Megan Abrams (39%), and Karly Weathers (41%) are also dangerous shooters. Against LSU, Bama only hit on 5-27 three-point attempts. The result was a 38-point home loss.

If the Gamecocks make the finals of the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament they will play 38 total games. 29 in the regular season, three in the SEC Tournament, and six in the NCAA Tournament. (After Carolina plays at Tennessee on February 23rd, the Gamecocks would not leave the state of South Carolina for another game until March 31st for the Final Four in Dallas). The Gamecocks are just a little over halfway through their expected 2022-2023 journey. When Dawn Staley's club is at their best, it's hard to envision anyone beating them, but they have had a tendency to go through prolonged stretches of sluggish play, especially on the road. Usually it as a result of opponents packing the lane with 3-4 defenders around Aliyah Boston and challenging Carolina's guards to hit midrange to three-point shots. When Zia Cooke is on, it doesn't work, but if Cooke is also struggling, the Gamecocks are vulnerable... for a little while.

The Gamecocks have so many McDonald's All-Americans that if Cooke is struggling and the lane is jammed, Staley can turn to someone on the bench to break the zone or push the tempo to the point that defenses can't get set up before the Gamecocks have hit a layup. No opponent yet has found a way to successfully defend Carolina all game.

Here is our two cents on the remainder of South Carolina's regular season.

January 29th @ Alabama - This game was one that we had tabbed as a potential upset alert, but not after seeing Alabama struggle with LSU. The Gamecocks should overwhelm the Tide.

February 2nd v. Kentucky - The first repeat opponent of the season. Kentucky gave the Gamecocks all they could handle for 2.5 quarters in Lexington, then they ran out of gas. Don't expect them to hang around for 2.5 quarters in Columbia, unless the Gamecocks get caught looking ahead to...

February 5th @ UCONN - UConn is having typical UConn year despite fighting injuries all season. If Azia Fudd is back this one could be interesting. If not, UConn only uses about a 7-player rotation, if any UConn big gets in foul trouble it will be tough for them to defend Boston and Cardoso. We expect Carolina's depth to wear the Huskies down in the last quarter.

February 9th @ Auburn - If there was ever a trap game this is it as the Tigers host Carolina between Top 5 opponents. It won't matter, Auburn is awful and the Gamecocks will win by 15 even with a C- game.

February 12th v. LSU - We're calling it right now, the cream rises to top in this game. Angel Reese is having an All-American type year, but she's going to get frustrated in Columbia by the Gamecock defense and the sold out Colonial Life Arena crowd. Gamecocks by double digits.

February 16th vs. Florida - As long as there is no let down game, Gamecocks by 25+.

February 19th @ Ole Miss - Shakira Austin is gone, but Ole Miss 17-4 and 6-2 in the league this season. This won't be an easy game on the road and we think it is the second most likely loss on the regular season schedule behind the UConn game. (We don't project Carolina to lose either game).

February 23rd @ Tennessee - We haven't been buying Tennessee all year as we didn't think Kellie Harper would be able to mold a team of mercenaries out of the transfer portal. Tennessee has lost to every ranked team they've played including to UConn by 17 at home. The Lady Vols play LSU on Monday in Baton Rouge. We expect another ranked loss in that one and on the 23rd when Carolina goes to Knoxville. The Tamari Key injury has been devastating for the Vols.

February 26th vs Georgia - UGA mucked the game up in Athens just enough to hang around. Don't expect the same on what could possibly be Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal, Zia Cooke, and Laeticia Amihere's senior day.