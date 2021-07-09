WBB: Aliyah or A'ja? Comparing their first two seasons

From the moment she first stepped on the court - becoming the first player in NCAA history to record a triple-double in her first game - it was clear Aliyah Boston was a special player. Now halfway through Boston’s collegiate career it is evident that she will go down as an all-time great, but how does she stack up against the GOAT, A’ja Wilson? Boston has already etched her name throughout the South Carolina record books. She is fifth in career blocks (167), fourth in career rebounding average (10.4), eight in career field goal percentage (.542), and second in career blocks per game (2.609). Boston has two of the games with a program-record ten blocks (Alaina Coates has the other). She is the only Gamecock with two triple-doubles, and the only to do it in an SEC game. After a sometimes bumpy sophomore season, Boston seemed to put it all together in the postseason, fulfilling the mantra to “always dominate.” That continued into her summer with Team USA and has Boston poised for a huge junior season. That would parallel Wilson, who earned the first of her record three SEC Player of the Year awards as a sophomore, but didn’t truly blossom into a dominant player until her junior season when she led the Gamecocks to the national championship. When it comes to winning awards, Boston is already making inroads on Wilson, South Carolina's most decorated player. Boston hasn’t won SEC Player of the Year yet (a slump in the final week of the season probably cost her as Rhyne Howard won almost by default), but she has already become just the second Gamecock to win a national player of the year award (The Athletic, 2021). As the gold standard, Wilson remains the only Gamecock to be named the consensus national player of the year, but she did it as a senior. Boston is the only Gamecock ever to win national freshman of the year honors.

Boston is also a two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, and as a senior Wilson won the inaugural award. As freshmen, Boston was a second team All-American, Wilson was third team. Both became first team All-Americans as sophomores and were finalists for the Naismith and Wooden Awards. Boston was also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Both Wilson and Boston were named SEC Freshman of the Year. Wilson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and senior, while Boston has already matched that by winning her first two seasons. Wilson made the SEC All-Defensive team three times, while Boston has made it twice. Wilson was a two-time SEC Tournament MVP and Boston has one award. Wilson famously never lost in the SEC tournament, and Boston is halfway to matching that. Wilson also has a NCAA Tournament MOP and All-Tournament Team to her name. Of course, awards can depend on circumstance, team success, and publicity as much merit. What about Boston’s statistics? How do those compare to Wilson? Boston and Wilson don’t play the same role. Wilson came off the bench as a freshman. Boston started every game. Wilson was a role player on a deep, veteran team, while Boston was a focal point of a brand new roster. Wilson thrives in the high post, Boston in the low post (although Boston is a better three-point shooter). And even though their shot-blocking numbers are virtually identical (168 to 167 after two seasons), Wilson got far more blocks as weak side help than Boston does. Here are their statistics from their freshman and sophomore seasons: