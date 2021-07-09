WBB: Aliyah or A'ja? Comparing their first two seasons
From the moment she first stepped on the court - becoming the first player in NCAA history to record a triple-double in her first game - it was clear Aliyah Boston was a special player. Now halfway through Boston’s collegiate career it is evident that she will go down as an all-time great, but how does she stack up against the GOAT, A’ja Wilson?
Boston has already etched her name throughout the South Carolina record books. She is fifth in career blocks (167), fourth in career rebounding average (10.4), eight in career field goal percentage (.542), and second in career blocks per game (2.609). Boston has two of the games with a program-record ten blocks (Alaina Coates has the other). She is the only Gamecock with two triple-doubles, and the only to do it in an SEC game.
After a sometimes bumpy sophomore season, Boston seemed to put it all together in the postseason, fulfilling the mantra to “always dominate.” That continued into her summer with Team USA and has Boston poised for a huge junior season. That would parallel Wilson, who earned the first of her record three SEC Player of the Year awards as a sophomore, but didn’t truly blossom into a dominant player until her junior season when she led the Gamecocks to the national championship.
When it comes to winning awards, Boston is already making inroads on Wilson, South Carolina's most decorated player. Boston hasn’t won SEC Player of the Year yet (a slump in the final week of the season probably cost her as Rhyne Howard won almost by default), but she has already become just the second Gamecock to win a national player of the year award (The Athletic, 2021). As the gold standard, Wilson remains the only Gamecock to be named the consensus national player of the year, but she did it as a senior. Boston is the only Gamecock ever to win national freshman of the year honors.
Boston is also a two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner, and as a senior Wilson won the inaugural award. As freshmen, Boston was a second team All-American, Wilson was third team. Both became first team All-Americans as sophomores and were finalists for the Naismith and Wooden Awards. Boston was also a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Both Wilson and Boston were named SEC Freshman of the Year. Wilson was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and senior, while Boston has already matched that by winning her first two seasons. Wilson made the SEC All-Defensive team three times, while Boston has made it twice. Wilson was a two-time SEC Tournament MVP and Boston has one award. Wilson famously never lost in the SEC tournament, and Boston is halfway to matching that. Wilson also has a NCAA Tournament MOP and All-Tournament Team to her name.
Of course, awards can depend on circumstance, team success, and publicity as much merit. What about Boston’s statistics? How do those compare to Wilson? Boston and Wilson don’t play the same role. Wilson came off the bench as a freshman. Boston started every game. Wilson was a role player on a deep, veteran team, while Boston was a focal point of a brand new roster. Wilson thrives in the high post, Boston in the low post (although Boston is a better three-point shooter). And even though their shot-blocking numbers are virtually identical (168 to 167 after two seasons), Wilson got far more blocks as weak side help than Boston does.
Here are their statistics from their freshman and sophomore seasons:
You can see the differences in their roles reflected in the numbers. Boston had better all-around numbers as a freshman, but Wilson had the luxury of focusing on scoring and picking her spots (indeed, one of the most impressive things about Wilson was her willingness to take a backseat as a freshman despite all the hype). Of note, Wilson set the Gamecock freshman record for rebounds in a game with 19, until Boston broke it with 25.
Both players made significant jumps as sophomores. Boston’s 357 rebounds were the third-most in the modern era, behind Wilson’s 391 as a senior and Coates’ 360 in 2015-16, and her per game average trailed only Wilson. However, Boston’s scoring average took a hit because there were times when the Gamecocks forgot about her offensively, a problem Wilson never had. Boston saved her best for when it mattered most, however, setting the school record for rebounds in an SEC season, blocks in an SEC season, and offensive rebounds in an SEC season, breaking her own record. She tied her own record for most rebounds in an SEC tournament and set the school record for rebounds in an NCAA tournament.
Through two seasons, both players had a career-high of 28 points, set as a sophomore. They set their career-highs for rebounds as freshmen (19 for Wilson, 25 for Boston). Boston’s career-highs for assists (six), steals (four), and blocks (10) surpass Wilson’s (four assists, four steals, and eight blocks). Wilson increased her career-highs to 34 points, 24 rebounds, and five assists as a senior.
Speaking of the NCAA tournament, both Wilson and Boston have made the Final Four in one of their first two seasons. Of course, South Carolina seemed destined for the Final Four in Boston’s freshman season, before the tournament was wiped out by the pandemic.
Looking at career numbers, Wilson is South Carolina’s career leader in points and blocked shots, is second in double-doubles, and is third in rebounds. Boston is probably too far off Wilson’s scoring pace to challenge for the record, especially with talented scorers like Zia Cooke, Destanni Henderson, and newcomers like Saniya Rivers taking away shots (Wilson was scoring option A, B, and sometimes C as a senior). But Boston is on borderline record-setting pace in other categories.
Boston is 196 blocks behind Wilson’s career mark (and 43 behind second place, meaning she should take over that position in the middle of next season). Losing out on 11 or 12 games the last two seasons due to the pandemic could end up being the difference. Assuming Boston plays 35 games each of the next two seasons, she would have to raise her blocks per game average to 2.8 to reach Wilson’s mark.
Boston’s career average of 10.4 rebounds per game is just 0.2 rebounds behind career leader Sheila Foster, and ahead of second-place Coates and third-place Wilson. She is already more than halfway to Wilson’s 54-career double-doubles, with 30. Wilson averaged a double-double every 2.6 games. Boston is averaging one every 2.1 games. Foster, the leader with 72, averaged one every 1.9 games. Given her rate, you could argue Boston would have had five more double-doubles if not for the pandemic. Again, that could be the difference in whether she catches Foster.
These projections are admittedly foolhardy: so much can change, from injury to playing time to the development of the player (consider how much of Wilson’s production came in her senior season). So don’t start making plans for Boston’s statue yet, but it might not hurt to start thinking about possible poses.