Who: #1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0) vs. Arkansas (17-4, 4-2) Time/TV: 3:00 on ESPN2 Line: Best guess SC -15. Total 134.5 History: SC leads 24-18 overall and 12-5 in Columbia. The two schools had never met until they joined the SEC together for 1991-1992 season. Carolina has won six straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Hogs in the regular season since 2012. The Gamecocks are 17-4 against Arkansas under Dawn Staley. The last Arkansas win in the series came in the 2019 SEC Tournament. Carolina hasn't lost to their SEC West rival at home since 2012. Last Meeting: Carolina 76-54 on March 4, 2022, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC Tournament in Nashville. Aliyah Boston was dominant with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Gamecocks led 24-12 after the first quarter and never looked back. Laeticia Amihere added 16 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Carolina held Arkansas to just 5-31 from three. (16.1%).

Scouting the Razorbacks

Arkansas will be the best opponent the Gamecocks have played since UCLA in November. In last year’s meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas was down by just two points with two minutes remaining, but the Gamecocks went on to win 61-52. The Hogs had a chance to knock off LSU last Thursday, but they went cold from the field for the last 3 minutes and lost 79-76. (LSU received a little home cooking from officiating crew). Point is, this game is not a foregone conclusion. Mike Neighbors' squad is still a guard, three-point shooting, oriented team, but this season they are led in scoring by a forward. Senior forward Erynn Barnum is averaging 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. The offense still runs through the backcourt with guards Chrissy Carr (11.5 points), Mikayla Daniels (13.3 points), and Samara Spencer (15.3 points) all averaging double-digit points. Carr and Daniels are the best three-point shooters averaging 36% from behind the arc. Arkansas' starting lineup is rounded out by UConn transfer Saylor Poffenbarge. The redshirt freshman is averaging 9.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. Arkansas checks in at #37 in the NET Rankings.

For the Gamecocks

Outside of winning, the Colonial Life Arena crowd is coming today to see Aliyah Boston surpass Sheila Foster's South Carolina career record for double-doubles. If she doesn't hit the mark today, Gamecock fans will have to wait a week until Carolina's next game, on the road in Tuscaloosa. “Might as well knock it out. Don’t let it linger,” Staley said. Arkansas is one of Boston's preferred opponents. In her career she is averaging 20.5 points, 16.3 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks against the Razorbacks. Arkansas is +1.1 in rebounding this season overall and -7 in SEC play. In her last five outings, Boston’s averaging 16.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and even 2.2 assists. We like Boston's chances to make history today. The Raven Johnson/Kierra Fletcher dynamic harkens back to the way Staley handed superstar freshman A'Ja Wilson and Elem Ibiam. Ibiam would start and Wilson would come off the bench and provide a huge spark. While Fletcher's play has been solid, Johnson is the star. She averages 3.86 assists per SEC game and ranks fifth in the nation with a 2.86 assist-to-turnover ratio. If Johnson can improve on her shooting, both from the field and the charity stripe, she should be an All-American before she leaves Columbia. Arkansas primarily uses an 8-player rotation. In three wins over ranked opponents this season, South Carolina outscored its foe by 8.3 points per fourth quarter, shooting 42.9 percent while allowing opponents to shoot just 19.5 percent in the final quarter. While Arkansas is not a ranked opponent per the AP Poll, they are 22nd in the Coaches Poll.

Prediction: Carolina 78-59. Boston hits her 73rd double-double