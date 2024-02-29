Who: #1 South Carolina (27-0, 14-0) at Arkansas (18-11, 6-8). Fayetteville, Arkansas Time/TV: 9:00 on SEC Network Line: Will update once a line is available. Best guess: SC -31.5. Total 138.5 History: SC leads 26-18 overall but the Hogs still enjoy a narrow 10-9 advantage in Bud Walton Arena. The two schools had never met until they joined the SEC together for the 1991-1992 season. Carolina has won eight straight in the series and hasn't lost to the Hogs in the regular season since 2012. The Gamecocks are 19-4 against Arkansas under Dawn Staley. The last Arkansas win in the series came in the 2019 SEC Tournament. Carolina hasn't lost to their SEC West rival in Fayetteville since 2012, winning the last seven meetings. Last Meeting: Carolina opened their 2023 SEC Tournament Championship run with a 93-66 win over Arkansas on March 3, 2023, in Greenville. The Gamecocks got 19 points from Victaria Saxton. Her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double in just 19 minutes. Kamila Cardoso and Laeticia Amihere also scored in double figures off the Carolina bench.

Scouting the Razorbacks

Head Coach Mike Neighbors' roster features one of the most dynamic freshman in the country in Taliah Scott. Scott is a 5'9 guard that has scored double figures in 19 of the 20 games she has appeared in during freshman campaign. Scott missed some games earlier in the SEC slate with a back injury. She has not played in a game since February 12, after leaving the team to return to Florida due a "family emergency." The talented freshman is averaging over 22 points a game. Despite Scott's talents, Arkansas has performed better in SEC play without Scott. They are 1-4 in conference games with Scott and 5-4 in games without. From the limited amount of Arkansas women's hoops I've seen, the Razorbacks become too dependent on Scott when she's in the lineup. The Hogs feature a trio of guards that compliment each other's games nicely. The best overall player in former UConn Husky, Saylor Poffenbarger. The redshirt sophomore is good enough to be starting for UConn this year. At 6'2 she's a larger guard who is also Arky's best rebounder, averaging 11.8 a game. That's good enough for second in the SEC and fifth nationally. Poffenbarger traditionally has trouble on the defensive end when asked to guard elite post players. Angel Reese and the LSU frontcourt made her a non-factor in their matchup. While her three-point shooting is inconsistent, she is still hitting about 35% from three. Poffenbarger's made threes usually come in bunches. Samara Spencer and fifth-year senior Makayla Daniels form the other 2/3rds of Neighbors' backcourt. Spencer is the Hogs leading scorer, (outside of Scott) at 14.2 ppg. Spencer is going to try to drive the lane and get fouled. Daniels is more of a pure shooter hitting on 41.7% of her shots from the field. Arkansas enters tonight's contest at 65th in the NET. Charlie Creme lists the Hogs as one of the "next four out" in his latest Bracketology. Outside of Poffenbarger, Arkansas is a poor rebounding team as they are as guard oriented as any team in the conference. The Razorbacks have been dominated by the Gamecock post players the last four years, we don't see that changing tonight.

For Carolina

FROM USC: South Carolina women’s basketball seniors Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao earned spots on the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year Watch List, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced today. Cardoso is South Carolina’s top scorer and rebounder, averaging a double-double at 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the nation in rebounding average. Her 2.9 blocks per game are 10th in the country, and her .586 field goal percentage is 18th. In advanced metrics, Cardoso is fourth in the nation in defensive player rating. She has been the Gamecocks’ top scorer a team-high nine times, top rebounder 13 times and has 12 double-doubles on the season. Cardoso is on the current watch list for every national player of the year award as well as for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. Paopao is the nation’s top 3-point shooter and among the SEC’s best distributors, landing her on the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award Top 10 list. She is shooting an NCAA-best 48.9 percent from 3-point range, making 2.5 threes per game to rank second in the SEC. Her 3.7 assists per game are 10th in the league, and her 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is 28th in the nation. Paopao leads the SEC and ranks 23rd in the country in player offensive rating and averages 11.5 points on the season, which ranks second on the team. Her 15.0 points per game against ranked opponents (6 games) leads the Gamecocks and includes 48.7 percent shooting from 3-point range in those outings. The Gamecocks have already wrapped up the SEC regular season championship. They are probably just one win away from securing the #1 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Carolina is a lock to host the first two rounds of the tournament and then will likely be sent to Albany, NY, for the regional semifinals and finals. Albany and Portland are the two sites this season. UConn is probably the only team, maybe Iowa, that could turn Albany into a road game atmosphere.

Prediction: