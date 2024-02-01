Last Meeting: The Gamecocks blitzed Auburn 83-48 on February 9, 2023. USC dominated the glass with a 50-26 rebounding advantage. Zia Cooke led Carolina with 15 points. She was joined in double-figures by Victaria Saxton and Aliyah Boston with 10 points respectively. The Tigers were led by Sydney Shaw with 15 points. Shaw finished the game 3-4 on three-point attempts.

History: South Carolina leads 29-21, however Auburn holds a 12-11 advantage in games contested at Auburn. Carolina is 17-3 against the Tigers in the Dawn Staley Era and the Gamecocks have won 14-straight. Carolina is 7-2 at Auburn under Dawn Staley. The Tigers last win over the Gamecocks on their home floor came in 2012.

A couple of fun facts regarding the Auburn Tiger Women's Basketball program- 1. Auburn advanced to the NCAA Championship Game three consecutive years from 1988-1990, losing all three to Louisiana Tech in 88', Tennessee in 89', and Stanford in 90'. 2. Auburn has not held a lead against South Carolina in the last 206:35 of game minutes. That dates back to the fourth quarter of the 2019 game played in Auburn that was ultimately won by the Gamecocks. The Tigers haven't led the Gamecocks in their last five meetings. (Ok so only one fun fact if you're an Auburn fan).

Auburn lost All-SEC performer Aicha Coulibaly to the transfer portal (Texas A&M) last offseason, yet should improve their record again in Coach Johnnie Harris' third season. The Tigers won 16 games last season and currently sit at 14 wins. They also just two SEC wins behind their five conference victories from last season. This season Auburn is led by Honesty Scott-Grayson. The fifth-year senior is the Tigers' leading scorer with 16.2 points per game. Joining her in the Tiger backcourt is JaMya Mingo-Young. The Mississippi State and Alabama transfer is Auburn's best three-point shooter, although she rarely attempts a long range shot. Mingo-Young averages 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists a game. As they do in most games, the Gamecocks frontcourt will have a significant height advantage. The Tigers' best post player is 6'1 senior Taylen Collins. She's the team's leading rebounder averaging 6.4 a night. While the Tigers' roster features three players taller than 6'4, they are all underclassmen and are not developed to the point of presenting a serious challenge for Kamilla Cardoso. I'd expect Auburn to close down on Cardoso with multiple bodies and force the Gamecock guards to hit jump shots, something they have done consistently this season.

Auburn does have a win over LSU. In that game, Auburn hung right with LSU on the boards only losing the rebounding battle by two. For whatever reason, LSU only attempted two shots from three-point range, both misses. Haley Van Lith was exposed at the point guard position as Scott-Grayson held her to just three points and forced three turnovers. Scott-Grayson scored 21 points in the upset win.