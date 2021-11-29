WBB: Boston's perfect game leads South Carolina

Behind a record-setting performance by Aliyah Boston, South Carolina cruised to a 79-42 win over North Carolina A&T.

The Aggies’ zone defense, plus a healthy dose of missed open shots, gave the Gamecocks fits for about 15 minutes. The Gamecocks led just 18-15, with half of their points coming from Boston. Then, like flipping a light switch, the game was a blowout.

In just over a minute, Zia Cooke drove baseline for a reverse layup, Boston scored on a putback, and then she drilled a three in transition. It turned into a 22-0 run to end the half. In the last five minutes, South Carolina scored 20 points and forced North Carolina A&T to miss its last 12 shots. South Carolina was able to push tempo after the stops, preventing the Aggies from setting their zone, and when things did slow down, Boston was under the basket to put back any misses.

“We played our speed,” Dawn Staley said. “We sped the game up, pressed a little bit more. We didn’t just walk the ball down the floor, pass the ball around. We made them play faster and played at the pace we needed to play in order for us to open the game up, and it worked.”

Boston scored 11 points in the last five minutes to give her 20 points for the half, making her the first Gamecock to score 20 in a half since A’ja Wilson had 27 in the second half against Notre Dame on November 26, 2017.

“I was feeling pretty good,” Boston said. “Before the game coach Fred told me to let the game come to me and don’t rush anything and so I focused on that and it went well.”

Boston wasn’t finished. She scored the first nine points of the third quarter, and when she sat with five minutes left, she had a career-high 29 points and North Carolina A&T had 18. Boston also had 14 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, all in just 20 minutes of action. She set the school record for field goals without a miss, going 13-13, including 1-1 from three and 2-2 from the line.

“She’s hitting shots. She’s being dominant. When you approach each game like that you set yourself up to have a perfect night,” Staley said. “Aliyah is probably one of the hardest working players I’ve ever been around. Everything about her wants to be better, wants to be great. She does not take any of that for granted.”