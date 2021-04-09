South Carolina won its sixth SEC Tournament, tying Vanderbilt for the second-most all-time (behind Tennessee’s 17).

South Carolina finished second in scoring offense and first in scoring defense, and easily led the SEC in scoring margin. South Carolina led the SEC in field goal percentage defense and was second in field goal percentage defense. South Carolina has led the SEC in field goal percentage defense in seven of the last nine seasons. South Carolina led in rebounding, rebounding margin, and blocked shots. South Carolina has led the SEC in blocked shots for eight consecutive seasons.

Zia Cooke and Aliyah Boston have each started the first 64 games of their career, which puts them in seventh place for consecutive starts. Tiffany Mitchel holds the record for consecutive starts with 103, a number Cooke and Boston could easily surpass as long as they stay in the starting lineup for the next two years.

South Carolina led the nation in blocked shots, and tied the record for blocks in an SEC game (14).

Rebounds per game (SEC only): 47.2 (45.3 in 2019-20)

Tied, most field goals in an SEC game: 42 vs Vanderbilt

Largest SEC margin of victory: 63 vs Vanderbilt (60 vs Alabama, 2015)

Most points in an SEC game 106 vs Vanderbilt (102 vs Alabama, 2015)

Most points at Colonial Life Arena: 119 points against College of Charleston

A look at the records, awards, and statistical notes from the season.

NCAA Tournament school records:

South Carolina made 24 threes in the NCAA tournament, tying the school record set in 2017.

South Carolina’s 14 blocked shots against Texas was a new school tournament record.

South Carolina’s 6-6 free throw shooting against Georgia tech was the first tournament game without a missed free throw.

South Carolina’s 52 rebounds against Mercer tied the school record.

The 34 points allowed to Texas are the fewest in a tournament game. The 42 allowed to Oregon State are the fourth-fewest.

Individual records:

Laeticia Amihere

Amihere set the school record for blocks in an NCAA Tournament game with nine against Texas.

Amihere was named to the NCAA Hemisfair Region All-Tournament Team

Aliyah Boston

Boston’s triple double against Georgia was the first triple-double in an SEC game in school history. She is the only Gamecock with multiple career triple-doubles, and one of three players tied for the SEC career lead in triple-doubles (two).

Boston’s 10 blocks against Georgia tied the single game record (set earlier by both Boston and Alaina Coates), and set a new record for blocks in an SEC game.

Boston became eligible for the following career lists:

Career rebounding average: 10.4 (fourth place)

Career field goal percentage: .542, eighth place

In career blocks per game, Boston is 0.021 blocks per game behind A’ja Wilson (2.609 to 2.630). They are the only two players in school history that average over 2.0 blocks per game for their career.

Total rebounds in an SEC season: 196 (140, Aliana Coates, 2015-16)

Offensive rebounds in an SEC season: 62 (56, Boston 2019-20 and Aleighsa Welch, 2012-13)

Boston is just outside the top ten for career offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds,

Boston’s season total of 17 double-doubles is tied for eighth-most in a season (Marsha Williams 1991-92).

Most blocks in an SEC season: 57 (53, Wilson, 2015-16)

Boston passed herself by a few hundredths of a block per game (2.613 to 2.606) for the third best single season average.

Boston’s 16 career SEC double-doubles are third-most in school history.

Boston’s 30 career double-doubles are eighth-most in school history.

Boston is fifth in career blocks with 167.

Boston was second in the SEC in rebounding, behind Unique Thompson.

Boston led the SEC in double-doubles, and is fourth in career double-doubles. The three players ahead of her were all seniors this season.

Boston’s 27 points against Georgia in the SEC tournament final tied the school record for points in an SEC tournament game. She was just three points shy of Wilson's record for points in a tournament (61 in three games in 2018).

Boston tied her own record for most rebounds in a tournament with 34.

Boston set the school record for rebounds in an NCAA tournament with 54 (Wilson had 53 in 2017, in one more game).

Boston’s nine offensive rebounds against Mercer tied the school tournament record

Boston was The Athletic’s national player of the year, repeated as the Lisa Leslie Award winner, was the only player named a Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year finalist, a Wooden Award finalist, and the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year (which she also won as a freshman). She was a consensus first team All-American, and first team All-SEC for the second time. Boston also became the fifth Gamecock to earn SEC Tournament MVP honors (Aleighsa Welch. Tiffany Mitchell, A’ja Wilson twice, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan), all in the past seven tournaments. Boston was named to the NCAA Hemisfair Region All-Tournament Team.

Zia Cooke

Cooke twice tied record for threes in a tournament game (five). She set the school record with 11 threes in one tournament (10, Karen Middleton, 1990).

Cooke was the NCAA Hemisfair Region Most Outstanding Player and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team. She was a WBCA honorable mention All-American, first team All-SEC, named to the SEC All-Tournament team, and a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

Destanni Henderson

Season three-point percentage: .414; eighth place

Career three-point percentage: .370, fourth place; just outside the top ten in career threes made

Assist-to-turnover ratio: 1.78 is eighth-best

Assists in an SEC season: 89; fourth place, highest by a non-Tyasha Harris

Henderson led the SEC in assists (5.1), becoming the second Gamecock to do so, and the third time in four years a Gamecock led the league (Tyasha Harris led the SEC in 2018 and 2020).

Henderson set a record for most assists in an NCAA tournament with 22.

Henderson finished two minutes shy of the record for minutes played in an SEC season (the record is 553). (South Carolina’s record book doesn’t include minutes played in a single game, but Brea Beal’s 45 minutes against UConn has to be up near the top.)

Henderson was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team.

Victoria Saxton

Tied for seventh in career blocks per game (1.3)

Just outside the top ten in career blocks

NCAA Hemisfair Region All-Tournament Team

Dawn Staley

Reached 500 career wins.

WBCA Coach of the Year Finalist

*The NCAA hasn’t officially announced an attendance leader for this season, but South Carolina should lead the nation for the seventh consecutive season. Obviously there is a great big huge asterisk next to attendance figures from this season. Tennessee has led the nation 19 times, including the 11 seasons prior to the Gamecocks’ streak.



