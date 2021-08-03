WBB: Dawn's Stressed but A'ja's Thriving as USA Faces Quarterfinals

“As a coach you put the game plan in and you watch them execute it,” she said. “There are things that, you can lean over and talk to a coach on my left or right, or far right and feel good about us covering what we need to cover.”

Dawn Staley admitted she is feeling a lot of stress these days. The Olympic tournament has gone to a different format this year that has more practice and fewer games, and more time to worry. Staley said even though she doesn’t normally sleep a lot, she is sleeping less than usual. It’s a different feeling from when she was a player and had the ball in her hands.

But the similarities are outweighed by the fact that this is now a single elimination tournament, and there is no margin for error. That provides plenty of stress for Team USA, which has struggled at times and lost to Australia in that exhibition.

Everyone should know the drill now. The game tips at the now-familiar time of 12:40 AM eastern, and it can be streamed on NBCOlympics.com or watched live on USA Network, as has been the case for the Americans’ first three games in Tokyo. And they are facing the Opals, a team they played less than three weeks ago for an exhibition.

On the opposite end, A’ja Wilson took care of the stress quickly. She admitted to being nervous before the first game, but it went away once the game started. Wilson has the benefit of a coach she knows and trusts, and veteran teammates who can make her job simpler. She has Brittney Griner as the low post to her high post, a pairing that served Wilson well at South Carolina (with Alaina Coates) and Las Vegas (with Liz Cambage). She has Breanna Stewart, last season’s WNBA Finals MVP to Wilson’s regular season MVP, who has done an outstanding job of adapting to a role as a facilitator for Wilson and Griner. It’s not much different from what Wilson went through as a freshman with the Gamecocks.

“When you’re young and you play basketball at the highest level, as far as the collegiate level, on the WNBA level, it builds confidence for this stage, which is the biggest of her career,” Staley said. “I know she was a little nervous when we first started, but once she gets down to being her and doing what she does and that feeling of, I got my first shot to go down, everything clears up for her. She sees where she needs to be. I think playing with other great players allows her to be who she is because they are going to make her look good. The only thing she has to do is catch the ball, and then everything else is practice. It’s what she’s always done. She’s gotten to that feeling a lot sooner than other players her age.”

Although the USA lost to the Opals in that exhibition, there are reasons why one shouldn’t read too much into the outcome. The Americans led by 16 in the second half and seemed to be experimenting with different lineups in the fourth quarter when the Opals came back. Staley never put her starters back in, a sign she wasn’t too concerned about the final score. The Americans didn’t have Diana Taurasi for that game, and she has started all three games in Tokyo. And listening to Taurasi tell it, they may not yet have realized what they had with Wilson, whose current scoring average of 20.3 points per game would be an American record.

“A’ja is just so dynamic,” Taurasi said. “The way she can score on the block is second to none right now in the world. Not only that, she’s been so impressive on the boards. Times when we’ve stalled a little bit on offense, she’s gotten us out of some tough situations getting offensive rebounds. At the same time defensively you can see her growth and how she’s impacting the game that way.”

It’s high praise coming from the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. But now it’s business-as-usual for the Americans, who have won 52 straight Olympic games dating back to Staley’s first tour as an Olympic athlete in 1996. Taurasi and Sue Bird are going for their record fifth gold medals, and players like Tina Charles, Griner, and Stewart have Olympic experience, so they know what is at stake.

“It goes without saying, but I didn’t want it to go without (being said), that it’s do or die,” Staley said. “You can’t do what we came here to do unless we get by this opponent.”